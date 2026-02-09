O’Neill and Byrne Set for All-Action Belfast Showdown

Owen O’Neill and Glen Byrne will clash this March in a fight that all but guarantees action, according to the boxing rumour mill.

The battle-loving duo are said to have agreed to share the ring in Belfast this Spring.

The Belfast – Dublin bout will play out on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s first fight in Belfast since 2023.

Both have exciting BUI Celtic title previous, with ‘The Operator’ O’Neill winning the belt in the most dramatic of fashions back in 2022.

The Belfast favourite stopped Owen Duffy with a sensational last-gasp finish to claim the pretty belt.

Byrne, the younger brother of BBBofC and BUI Celtic title holder Jay Byrne, didn’t get his hands on the belt but did fight for it. The 29-year-old shared eight all-action rounds with Charly Lopez – and with the bout being scored a draw, neither took the strap home.

Considering O’Neill lost his last two to Dylan Moran and Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti respectively, it’s unlikely a title will be on the line when they meet at light middleweight, but it’s an entertaining fight for Chanel 5 nonetheless.

It’s also been suggested that Galway’s Kieran Molloy could fight for a title on the bill. Ben Marksby may be an option for Dave Ryan after Senan Kelly suffered a cut that may rule the Kildare man out of their proposed April 4 clash.