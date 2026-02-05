“This Is Home” – Pierce O’Leary’s Return to Dublin Is About Community, Loyalty and Belief

For Pierce O’Leary isn’t just coming for fight, he’s coming home to his own.

Fighting in Dublin has bigger ramifications than simple career ones — it’s about reconnecting with the people who shaped him.

That’s why the European champion has chosen to base the bulk of his training camp back where it all began, opening his doors to the community ahead of his March 14 3Arena main event.

“I’m coming back to train where I started,” O’Leary said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “The place that made me.”

Rather than shutting himself away, ‘Big Bang’ wants fans to be part of the journey ahead of his clash with Mark Chamberlian.

“We’re doing public workouts, meet-ups, 5Ks on weekends,” he explained. “Letting people see the process.”

It’s a conscious decision — and a deeply personal one.

“At the end of the day, they’re not just buying tickets,” he said. “It’s the support, the loyalty, the friendships, the love for the people around the inner city.”

That connection has always fuelled The Dublin Dockland graduates rise.

“I’ve always felt that support,” he said. “Even when things didn’t go my way.”

Now, as he prepares to headline in a venue formerly known as The Point, the Frank Warren guided boxer believes bringing people inside the camp strengthens that bond.

“If they can be involved in me becoming a world champion, why not?” he added before looking forward to proceedings inside the ring.

“I’ve got the right team, the right coach,” he said. “I feel untouchable at the moment.”

While global ambitions remain firmly in sight, O’Leary insists nothing compares to fighting in front of his own.

“Fighting at home in the 3Arena — that’s bigger than any world title,” he said. “That’s the truth.”

“This is what I visualised as a kid,” he said. “Now it’s real.”