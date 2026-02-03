Unfazed Aaron McKenna Believes World Title Shot is Imminent

Aaron McKenna isn’t worried.

Indeed, quite the opposite, he stands confident that 2026 will be his year.

The Monaghan middleweight registered what was said to be a breakthrough win over Liam Smith in April last year.

He hasn’t fought since, and there have been concerns that he may not have grasped the momentum victory over a former world champion more often than not brings.

However, McKenna himself isn’t concerned. His lack of worry comes from his strong standing and his awareness of what’s happening behind the scenes.

‘The Silencer,’ who is ranked in the top 10 with all four governing bodies, is confident he’ll secure a world title tilt this year.

“I am looking to challenge for a world title anywhere between 160 and 168 pounds. Adames, Lara, even [WBA super middleweight champion] Jose Resendiz. Something will materialize,” he said when speaking to The Ring.



“I am highly rated in the IBF, so may get an opportunity there. No matter what, 2026 is going to be my year.”

The younger brother of all-action battler Stevie McKenna, also revealed he nearly started the year in world title action.

His team were close to getting a clash with xx Williams over the line.

“We almost got the Adames fight for January 31. In fact, I’ve stayed sharp in case anything happened to Williams,” McKenna added.

“It’s a shame because I think the Irish really would have shown up to NYC to support me, plus Turki Alalshikh and The Ring put an amazing card together in New York that I would have loved to be a part of.

“My manager and my dad have been hearing from all the big promoters, that’s the exciting part. The next stage of my career is really important so we haven’t jumped at any offer yet, except the world title opportunity against Adames. We were all over that, but everything happens for a reason and my time will come soon enough.”