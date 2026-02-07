LIVE UPDATES – JB Promotions ‘Proving Ground’ Show

JB Promotion’s kick off their 2026 campaign tonight with their ‘Proving Ground’ show in the new surroundings of The Pavilion Building at Leopardtown Racecourse, marking the first event of its kind to take place at the venue.

The card carries a theme of momentum and fresh starts, with a number of fighters returning from layoffs, recent setbacks and rebuilding periods, all of which are no doubt looking to push their records forward early in the year.

Senan Kelly tops the bill against a gritty Argtenian in Emiliano Araujo, as the Kildare-man aims to rediscover rhythm following his first professional loss to Ben Marksby in the 3Arena last September, while Offaly’s Paul Loonam looks to continue his steady progression in the co-main event by adding another win to his unbeaten record, pushing himself into title conversations later in the year.

Further down the card, Bayo Alabi looks to make a statement in a 6-rounder as he faces a seasoned campaigner in Jose Perez, while Cain Lewis begins a new chapter in his professional career, making his first outing since signing with JB Promotions earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Oisin Treacy returns to the ring after a 10-month absence with a tough test as he faces a man synonomous with recent upsets in Jordan Grannum, while Sarah Murphy looks to build on her October debut and push to 2-0. The card also features what feels like a ‘second debut’ for Cian Doyle, who returns to action after a near 4 year layoff, having last fought in June of 2022.

Irish-Boxing.com are ringside and will be providing live updates from the event below.

Please refresh the page to follow the action as it happens.