Byrne targets Irish title push for Paul Loonam – Farrell and Boreland Contacted

Jay Byrne says Paul Loonam is ready to push beyond domestic level — and revealed talks are already underway for potential Irish title clashes.

The unbeaten Offally native returns on February 7 against Darwin Martinez, a dangerous opponent Byrne believes will test his credentials.

The fight is ‘The Boxer’s’ second since claiming the BUI Celtic title with an impressive win over fellow former amateur international Myles Casey and his promoter says they’ve been trying to make a green strap bout.

“Paul is one of Ireland’s most technically gifted fighters,” Byrne said. “He’s 6-0, Celtic champion, and very close to pushing off domestic level.”

Belfast, UK: Ruadhan Farrell and Matty Boreland during todays Press Conference ahead their BUI Irish Super Bantamweight Title fight on Saturday night in Belfast 11 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“He wants the Irish title next,” Byrne revealed. “We’ve reached out about Matty Boreland, Rudy Farrell— Paul is willing to fight any of them,” he adds before discussing Martinez’s threat.

“This guy comes throwing bombs,” he warned. “Paul has to be switched on.”

The former fighter turned fight maker hopes the 24-year-old will fight for another title on his proposed April card, a bill he says will have more than title fight.

“Two Irish titles, two Celtic titles — and there’s a fight on that card that could make history in Irish boxing,” he hinted. “It’s something that’s never been done here before.

“I don’t do this for anything else but the love of the game,” he said. “Seeing these lads reach their dreams — that’s what keeps me involved.”

Photo Credit Babs Daly