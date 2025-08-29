Nothing For GRANT-ed – Kevin Cronin Bans Cathal Crowley Talk Ahead of 3Arena Return

Kevin Cronin is taking Grant Dennis for granted and, as such, has banned all talk of Cathal Crowley and their Munster derby ahead of his Ireland-England clashes.

The Kerry fighter returns to the 3Arena on September 5, featuring on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s Homecoming clash, and while a ‘monster Munster mash-up’ with Cork’s Crowley is pencilled in for later this year, the Kingdom Warrior says it’s not even in his thoughts.

“Look, as far as I’m concerned, Grant Dennis is my only future opponent right now,” Cronin told Irish-boxing.com. “I don’t overlook anyone and most certainly ain’t thinking about Crowley right now. I’ve business to attend to. I’m approaching this fight like a new opportunity to get people talking again.”

The Kerry fighter, who last fought at Madison Square Garden earlier this year, knows Dennis comes with pedigree and experience, and as a result knows he can’t look beyond the September 5 Wasserman promoted clash.

“Grant’s a very good opponent who will come and go for it. He has loads of experience and has held titles – he’s not gonna fear me,” he continued. “But I’ve not left the gym since MSG, we’ve changed bits and upgraded bits, and I ain’t even gonna boast about it. Everyone can see fight night – eyes will open.”

While many in Ireland are already salivating at the prospect of Cronin versus Crowley, the Kingdom man says he is laser-focused on producing a career-best performance in the same venue he battled Emmett Brennan.

“As I said, Grant Dennis is the only person on my mind right now, so respectfully, I ain’t answering questions on any other names. Grant Dennis is the danger man right now!” he stressed.

Dennis is a genuine test and Cronin will have to be at the top end of his game to secure a win. The entertaining fighter is aware that is the case and is confident he will consult top form.

“I expect nothing but my career-best performance. Ye won’t even recognise the fighter in there – ye will see more than just a pressure fighter. I want everyone to see why me and my team believe in how far I can go. This time no corners were cut. I’ve my body physically in a place it’s never been, I’m in the shape of my life – and that’s how it stays from here out, no distractions.”

For Cronin, September 5 isn’t just about another win – it’s about making a statement before any Munster bragging rights are discussed.

“Of course, I’ll say a win by any means necessary, but any openings ye will see me explode to life,” he finished.