Red Devil Ready: Patsy Joyce Confident of Performing in Liverpool

Manchester United fan Patsy Joyce is confident he will be celebrating in Liverpool this coming September.

The Red Devils supporter, who has been praised for his slick, almost angelic boxing style, makes his senior elite debut on the big stage when he contests World Boxing’s World Championships – and he believes he has the ability to mount a podium charge.

“Very excited,” Joyce said when asked about the upcoming tournament.

“It’s my first elite world championship, so it’ll be good.”

The Olympic Mulingar operator has been putting in the hard yards to ensure he arrives in Liverpool in top condition. After six weeks of graft in Dublin, Joyce has been sharpening up at an international training camp in Sheffield, mixing it with some of the best fighters in the world.

“We had a good six-week camp in Dublin and then it’s good now to get the international spars before we go to Liverpool,” he explained. “That’s all you can do – train hard.”

Although one of the newer faces in the Irish squad, Joyce carries quiet confidence in both himself and his teammates.

“I’m very confident. We had a good camp so that’s all you can do. Train hard and be ready. I’m confident in myself and in the team producing a strong performance in Liverpool.”

Unlike some of his teammates, Joyce won’t be flanked by a big travelling army of supporters when he steps into the M&S Bank Arena ring. But he insists that won’t matter when the bell goes.

“My mother, my father, and my little brother are coming over – that’s all,” he said. “You’re not bringing a big crowd with you, because they’re not going to save me in the ring, are they? If people want to come and watch me, they can come. If they don’t, they don’t. I don’t mind either way.”

Still, the decorated underage graduate admits he’s looking forward to performing so close to home, with Liverpool just a short hop across the Irish Sea.

“Liverpool is only a 30-minute flight, so it’s handy. I just want to get in there and do my best.” And while he’s ready to celebrate in the city, the proud United supporter made clear there’ll be no posing outside Anfield. “No way,” he laughed. “I’ll get a picture at Everton’s stadium instead of Liverpool’s.”