“Equality, Atmosphere and Irish Noise – Walsh Excited for Liverpool Worlds”

Michaela Walsh says September’s WB World Championships in Liverpool will be about more than just medals – they will showcase the equality and unity of the sport she loves.

The Belfast featherweight is preparing for the prestigious tournament and believes the joint men’s and women’s format will highlight boxing at its very best.

“I think it’s so important. It shows that women and men are equal,” Walsh said when asked about the format.

“It’s not women’s boxing, it’s not male boxing, it’s just boxing. Skill-wise, we’re just as equal as the men, and bringing the men and women together really showcases the talent of both sides.”

The Belfast boxer, who has represented Ireland on the biggest stages, believes combining both championships will make for a special atmosphere.

“Sometimes, when you go away to a women’s-only championship, the atmosphere maybe wouldn’t be as strong. But when you bring men and women together, it creates a lot of fan-friendly events and people want to be involved in it,” she explained. “Liverpool is going to really bring that atmosphere. The area is known for having the best fans in the world, so I think we’re going to bring the noise and hopefully light up the arena.”

The two-time Olympian and three-time Commonwealth medal winner fine-tuned her preparations at an international training camp in Sheffield, where elite fighters from across the globe gathered to sharpen their skills.

“They’re amazing,” she said of the camps. “We’ve been based in Dublin for a number of weeks and that’s been going great, but these final preparations are always the most important. I love the atmosphere here – the competitiveness, the sparring – everyone wants to get the best out of each other. Today I was in the ring with Team GB and I felt like we pushed each other to be the best we can be. That’s what it’s all about. When we get to the World Championships, may the best woman or man win on the day.”

With the tournament taking place just across the Irish Sea, Walsh is also expecting a large and vocal travelling support.

“Every person here has a lot of family and friends coming over. When the Irish come together, they come in groups and in waves,” she smiled. “I can’t wait to get into the arena, hear the noise, hear my name get called out, and just go out there and enjoy every second.”