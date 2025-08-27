“It’s Safe to Say No One is Safe” – Steven Cairns Sends Warning After Ruthless Step Up Win

Steven Cairns issued a chilling warning to the lightweight division after another clinical display at the weekend – “It’s safe to say no one is safe.”

The Cork prospect extended his unbeaten run to 12-0 with a destructive fifth-round stoppage of a tough former Midlands champion. The Englishman came to fight, showed grit, and rose bravely from multiple knockdowns – but Cairns’ spiteful body work eventually proved too much.

From the opening bell, the 22-year-old looked sharp and composed, hurting his opponent with a right hand early before beginning a systematic breakdown. Each time the Midlands man tried to rally, Cairns met him with punishing shots downstairs until one left him unable to recover.

“Once you land those body shots, they can’t recover,” Cairns explained post-fight. “And if I land it once, I’m going to keep landing it. It’s safe to say no one is safe.”

While the Cork native admitted he was hoping to secure a clean knockout, he was more than satisfied with the finish. “I wanted to get the big KO, but the body shot will do as well. He was tough, he came to fight, and I’ve a lot of respect for him. He’s gone 10 rounds a couple of times – very experienced – and you saw what I did to him in five.”

The Queensberry lightweight is now 12-0 with eight knockouts and insists he is ready to move into title contention before the year is out. “These are the fights we want. We’re going to keep stepping up now. I’ve been saying I want a title by the end of the year, so I want to get that fight. By the end of the year we’re going to be 13-0 and have that first strap around my waist,” he adds before hinting his title tilt may take place in Ireland.

“Maybe in Ireland, who knows?.

“When I fought in Dublin it was packed out. It was amazing – the atmosphere, the knockout, the backflip – unbelievable buzz. I want to get back there. Frank and the boys, we need to get over and show we can sell out shows in Ireland.”

Guided by Dave Coldwell, Cairns feels he is being moved at the right pace but knows activity will be key as he edges closer to major fights. “Since I signed with Queensberry I can see the development in myself. It’s down to activity – fighting regularly, improving every time. I’m grateful for that, and I just want to keep showing up and putting on performances.”