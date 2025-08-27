‘Not F**king Leaving’ – Graham McCormack Not Done Yet

Graham McCormack is ready for retirement and let his manager know he’s ‘not f**king leaving’ just yet.

The Limerick favourite has been open about the fact that he is at the tail end of his career, prompting some to suggest he would bow out after suffering defeat and a broken jaw in Scotland last time out.

However, it’s not final destination for ‘G Train’ just yet. The ever-entertaining southpaw is adamant that there is more track to be travelled, according to Ian Gaughran.

Gaughran says the Treaty man believes he has more to give.

“He’s basically Wolf of Wall Street — not f***ing leaving,” Guaghran told Irish-Boxing.com. “He’s training away, he’s put on some muscle, and he feels good. The key thing is the jaw. Once the doctors clear him to spar and take shots, we’ll look at the next move.”

A lot depends on how McCormack’s jaw heals, and at 38, time isn’t on the two-time BUI Celtic Champions’ side, but the team believes there are still opportunities.

“We’re not going to be sentimental, but if everything checks out, he’ll fight again. He’ll need to get a win under his belt before chasing another title, but he’s not done. He’s been too good for Limerick boxing and Treaty Boxing to bow out just yet.”