Fighter Year 2.0 – Conlan Confident Farrell and Kerr will ‘Knock 10 Lumps of Shit out of Each Other’

Friday night will be one of those times the sequel is better than the original predicts Jamie Conlan.

The Conlan Boxing boss man is confident the Ruadhan Farrell – Conner Kerr will produce Halloween fireworks at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

The pair met in a sensationally entertaining BUI Celtic title fight at the Ulster Hall in March and rematch on Conlan Boxing’s big November 1 card.

The duo upgrade to an Arena and the Irish title on Friday night and the levelling up theme will be apparent in the performance, according to the former Commonwealth Champion.

Fighter turned fight maker, Conlan, expects the pair to go to war and produce another classic.

‘The Mexican’, who was partial to a blood and guts battle in his fighting days, says Kerr is coming for revenge and his IGB stable mate won’t shy away from the challenge.

“Conor Kerr has revenge on his mind. It’s just it’s like that old it’s like the Rocky – Clubber Lang factor. He’s grid and gone incognito. His whole focus has been on Ruddy. Ruddy has been focusing on Gerard Hughes and there have been fights getting offered in Scotland, now he’s back to Kerr.

“Kerr is hungry and driven to do a number on Rudy so it’s a real intriguing,” he adds before suggesting the rematch of a fight won by Farrell will ‘top’ the entertainment levels of the first.

“The first fight was Irish Fight of the Year and this one should top it, especially as it’s over 10 rounds. I think both of them will meet in the middle of the ring no one will take a step back. They’ll knock 10 lumps of shit at each other. It’s a fan-friendly fantastic fight.

“It’ll kick off the main broadcast with Pro Box, so it’s a chance for both lads to get showcased around the world.”