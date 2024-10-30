Silver Linings – O’Dowd, McLaughlin and Peake contest World Youth Semi Finals

Three Irish Neutrals will look to improve the colour of the World Youth Championship medals in Budva on Thursday.

Three of the 11 strong team claimed Bronze medals at least over the last two days courtesy of quarter-final wins.

Light flyweight Carlagh Peak, middleweight Nell McLaughlin and Shay O’Dowd will now look to upgrade to silver.

All three compete in Thursday semis hoping to progress to finals day on Saturday.

Opponents and schedules haven’t been confirmed at the time of writing.