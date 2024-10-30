Olaniyan, Lawless and Doyle Shoot for World Youth Silver
Three-team Ireland boxers look to trade in their bronze for silver at the World Youth Championships in Budva on Thursday.
Siofra Lawless, Kayla Doyle and Adam Olaniyan all stepped onto the podium with quarter-final wins across the last two days.
The trio now look to upgrade to silver when they contest semi-finals on Thursday.
Two-time European gold medal winner Olaniyan will take on Iraq’s A. Vandei Esmaeili for a place in the super heavyweight final.
Four King’s World Junior Champion will box to up-grade her medal against Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Zhangabayeva while Doyle will contest against China’s S. Dina.
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay