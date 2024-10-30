Olaniyan, Lawless and Doyle Shoot for World Youth Silver

Three-team Ireland boxers look to trade in their bronze for silver at the World Youth Championships in Budva on Thursday.

Siofra Lawless, Kayla Doyle and Adam Olaniyan all stepped onto the podium with quarter-final wins across the last two days.

The trio now look to upgrade to silver when they contest semi-finals on Thursday.

Two-time European gold medal winner Olaniyan will take on Iraq’s A. Vandei Esmaeili for a place in the super heavyweight final.

Four King’s World Junior Champion will box to up-grade her medal against Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Zhangabayeva while Doyle will contest against China’s S. Dina.

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay