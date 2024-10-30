Catchweight – Katie Taylor Reveals New Amanda Serrano Fight Details

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have agreed to fight at a catchweight.

The two-weight undisputed champion and the Puerto Rican rematch ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ in Texas on November 15.

The Irish Icon’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF light welterweight titles are will be on the line but the pair have agreed to weigh in two pounds under the 140lbs light welterweight limit.

The pair’s first fight, a famous Madison Square outing, was at lightweight, and the fact seven weight world champ, Serrano has most recently fought at super featherweight led to suggestions the higher weight would be to Taylor’s advantage.

However, the 38-year-old, who weighed in at 139½ pounds for her two fights with Chantelle Cameron, doesn’t see it that way.

Speaking ahead of her AandT Stadium Netflix Mike Tyson – Jake Paul co main event she suggested super featherweight doesn’t suits her rival, who has fought as high as light welter and previously competed and won at 136.5lb catchweight.

“I think we’re probably the same size to be honest,” Taylor told members of the Irish media on Tuesday. “The fight has actually been made at 138, it’s a catchweight, but I think if you look at myself and Serrano we’re the same size. I could make 126lbs as well if I tried. I don’t think she’s looked too well at that weight for the last few fights.

“She looks drained for making that weight so I don’t know if it’s any advantage or not, but I certainly feel good at this weight, I feel strong at this weight.”