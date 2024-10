Nell McLaughlin is a World Youth medal winner.

The Eagles BC operator claimed won bronze at the very least in Budva today.

The middleweight won the medal on the scales as her Mexican opponent Elizabeth Alonso Salas Lorien failed to make the 70kg limit.

McLaughlin will now fight for silver on Thursday.

The medal win means the Irish Neutrals have secured three medals in Montenegro.

McLaughlin joined Sue Peake and Shay O’Dowd on the podium.