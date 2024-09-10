Return of the Mac – Columbian Comeback for Padraig McCrory

It’s official Padraig McCrory will return on November 1.

Rumour had the ‘The Hammer’ trading leather for the first time since his first career defeat, suffered in America in February, on Conlan Boxing’s next SSE Arena bill.

Confirmation that is the case came on Tuesday night, as Conlan Boxing revealed the popular Belfast fighter will return to work in less than two months time.

The Dee Walsh-trained super middle tops the bill against Leonard Carrillo. The Columbian comes to the boxing capital of Ireland with a winning record and 16 knockouts from 17 victories suggests he can punch.

However, the 35-year0old’s record also suggests he doesn’t travel well and the former BUI Celtic super middleweight champion and IBO title winner will be favoured to win going into the arena headliner.

The Belfast favourite admitted he was considering retirement post that February defeat but was heavily linked to a Luke Keeler fight over the summer and confirmed he was going to fight on.

“We are still here. I haven’t gone away. I’ve had a few deep conversations with myself but I feel like I still have more to give. I’ve been a pro seven years, 19 fights, only two or three of them have been hard fights, I’ve low mileage and I’ve more to give.

“I weighed up the pros and cons of boxing, what I can gain from it, and what I can give to it. I never really thought I was going to retire but it was a question I needed to ask myself. I joked with a few outlets to spread rumour but I don’t think I was ever really close to it.”