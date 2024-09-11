Title Time – Steven Cairns believes it’s strap season

Steven Cairns believes it’s title time.

The Cork prospect moved to within one win of double figures when he whitewashed durable Argentine Ezequiel Gregores at York Hall on Friday night.

Speaking after the six-round win the 22-year-old instantly set his sights on a move to eight rounds and title action.

With several six-rounders under his belt the exciting super featherweight is now BUI Celtic title eligible, although the World Youth title appeals.

“Next fight, we need to step up to eight rounds,” Cairns said after his ninth pro win.

“I think I’m ready to start fighting for some sort of title now, maybe a youth world title, something like that.”

Cairns and his coach Dave Coldwell had discussed getting some rounds on the TNT broadcast bill, especially after the Munster man stopped step up opposition within a round on his Irish debut the fight previous.

Gregores proved tough enough to bring the ‘Irish Takeover’ the distance for just the fourth time in his young career, something Cairns coach was delighted with.

“He’s only a young kid. He’s going to learn with fights like that. Three weeks’ notice. I’ve seen him (Gregores) box British fighters before, British prospects, he gives everybody a hard fight. He fires back. It didn’t look like it in there because of what Steven was doing,” added Coldwell.

“Steven stopped him from working, had him hurt. Just a couple of little details he needs to learn and with more experience he’ll get guys like that out, but a fantastic performance.

“I’m over the moon because I said it before, I’m not interested in one or two round blast outs. He’d not boxed for a long time, he made his Queensberry debut in what was 30 odd seconds or something like that. It wasn’t long. That’s his real Queensberry debut that he got rounds out so I’m pleased.”