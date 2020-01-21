Logo



Navigation

Carl Frampton gives postive hand injury update

By | on January 21, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Carl Frampton looks on course for a Summer ring return.

The former two weight world champion took to social media on Tuesday to share an xray of his hands.

Both were fractured during his November return in Las Vegas against Tyler McCreery meaning the Belfast fighter couldn’t punch over the Christmas.

The Top Rank fighter has had surgery on both and updated his followers on their progress and his recovery.

‘The Jackal’ has been adamant he will be ready to return to the squared circle in time for a proposed Summer fight with Jamel Herring despite rumours otherwise – and Tuesday’s post is further proof he remains on course for the massive fight.

It means the 32-year-old should fight for ‘Semper Fi’s’ WBO super featherweight world title next. Victory would mean Frampton would become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion.

The bout was initially penciled in for May, but June is being touted as a more likely month to hold a Belfast world title fight, which could possible increase the chances of it playing out in Windsor Park.

Speaking to the Irish News’ Seconds Out column Frampton also said: “I feel like I am only three weeks away from punching. A week ago I wouldn’t have been able to shake your hand but I’m in much better condition now. They’re going the right way.”

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media