Carl Frampton gives postive hand injury update

Carl Frampton looks on course for a Summer ring return.

The former two weight world champion took to social media on Tuesday to share an xray of his hands.

Both were fractured during his November return in Las Vegas against Tyler McCreery meaning the Belfast fighter couldn’t punch over the Christmas.

The Top Rank fighter has had surgery on both and updated his followers on their progress and his recovery.

‘The Jackal’ has been adamant he will be ready to return to the squared circle in time for a proposed Summer fight with Jamel Herring despite rumours otherwise – and Tuesday’s post is further proof he remains on course for the massive fight.

If this is you now, I should at least get rid of the cellulite on my hole https://t.co/AHG6hYNbMf — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) January 21, 2020

It means the 32-year-old should fight for ‘Semper Fi’s’ WBO super featherweight world title next. Victory would mean Frampton would become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion.

The bout was initially penciled in for May, but June is being touted as a more likely month to hold a Belfast world title fight, which could possible increase the chances of it playing out in Windsor Park.

Speaking to the Irish News’ Seconds Out column Frampton also said: “I feel like I am only three weeks away from punching. A week ago I wouldn’t have been able to shake your hand but I’m in much better condition now. They’re going the right way.”