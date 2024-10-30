MEDAL ALERT – Courageous Kayla Doyle Wins Quarter Final War

When biting down on the gum shield isn’t enough Kayla Doyle bites through it.

Doyle effectively came from behind twice to secure a prestigious World Youth Championship medal in Budva this evening.

One of Irish boxing’s all-action heroes didn’t have things all her own way in an entertaining medal bout, and on more than one occasion saw the result slipping away from her.

However, Doyle isn’t one for giving up and wasn’t to be denied as she battled her way back into contention before eventually climbing onto the 66kg podium by winning a tight tense, and entertaining war.

The European Youth gold medal winner defeated Uzbekistan’s Rayhona Kurbonboeva 4-1 [29-28,29-28,29-28,29-28,28-29] to secure bronze at least and progress to the semi finals.

Team Ireland now boast three medal winners with Siofra Lawless and Adam Olaniyan also into the semis.

Doyle elected against going gung ho from the off, the aggressive fighter aware her Uzebech counterpart may be too skilled to be straight out bullied.

As a result, the Dubliner boxed with the boxer, and although it saw her forfeit the first round 1-4, it did allow for her to land the kind of big shots she could reap the benefit of later in the fight.

A change of tact came in the second as the Whitechurch fighter took it to Kurbonboeva.

‘Work, work, work,’ was the call from the corner and she did as told. The trademark uppercut was back out and landing regularly against a talented fighter who was feeling the pace.

The all-action display leveled things up and set up a winner-takes-all last.

At that stage, it looked like the momentum was with Doyle, but her opponent and her team made a brilliant tactical switch and reaped reward at the start of the last.

Kurbonboeva fought fire with fire and backed the steam train that is the Irish fighter up. However, just when it looked like the Dub was going to lose a grip on a medal she came back fighting again.

Doyle came firing back in an extremely entertaining and exhausting round to claim a prestigious win.