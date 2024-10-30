MEDAL ALERT – Adam Olaniyan Strides onto World Youth Podium After Sensational Super Heavyweight Display

Adam Olaniyan showed why he is seen as one of boxing’s greatest super heavyweight prospects in Budva today.

The Tallaght big man was nothing short of sensational in his World Youth Championships quarter-final and sauntered impressively onto the podium in Montenegro.

So good and dominant was the Team Ireland captain that four of the five judges gave him all three rounds by a score of 10-8, the other affording him a two-round by the margin.

The win over a gallant Brendon Nemeth means the two-time European Champion is now a World medalist, something many argued he was cruelly denied by poor scoring in the World Junior tournament.

The younger brother of Irish U22 International Joshua Olaniyan, secures Ireland’s second bronze at least, joining Siofra Lawless in the medal ranks, although no doubt he’ll have his sights set on upgrading to more precious metal over the coming days.

The Tallaght teen took control from second one of the fight. He found a home for his jab early and began to add variety behind it as the stanza progressed. A long left tested the legs of the Hungarian midway through the opener. Olaniyan then started to work downstairs with impressive fluidity before a big right hand inspired a standing eight count and put the seal on a punch-perfect round.

Nemeth continued to march forward in the second round but may have been too brave for his own good. The red-corner fighter was still shipping shots and the Dublin big man’s ability to move with flyweight grace meant he was impossible to pin down.

So good was the Jobstown puncher that he went from working the body Mike Tyson style to working the ring ala Tyson Fury across the final minute.

As if to entertain himself, Olaniyan held his feet more in the first half of the final session, sitting down on shots and trying to land big. However, it was when he got back up on his toes he scored another standing eight, a beautifully executed long right hand forcing the referee to take action.

To his credit Nemeth’s heart never gave in but effort alone was not going to trouble or deny the sensational talent that is Olaniyan.