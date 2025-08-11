Callum Walsh Fights Son of a Legend on Massive Canelo – Crawford Card 

Callum Walsh will fight the son of a Mexican-American favourite on the massive Canelo – Crawford card in Las Vegas.

The Cork light middleweight trades leather with Fernado Vargas Jr, the son of former two-time world champion of the same name, on the biggest card in the world this year.

As well as a bit of an early grudge match – Vargas has been name-dropping the Irish contender in recent months – it looks a step up of note for the Cobh man.

‘El Feroz’ is an undefeated southpaw with 15 knockouts from 17 wins and poses a threat for ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’.

The fight and the massive platform it plays out on both provide the UFC’s favourite boxer with a chance to make a real impression in terms of rankings and winning fans.

Considering Dana White’s affection for Walsh, he was always going to get on the September 13 Netflix bill, and since they traded verbals, Vargas always looked a likely opponent, although there was rumour of a JJ Metcalfe clash.

The fight will be Walsh’s first non-top-of-the-bill meeting since his second pro fight and the first time he hasn’t appeared on UFC Fight Pass since his debut.

Speaking re Vargas previously he said: “Fernando Vagras, if you want this belt, come get it, kid. Dana White is promoting Canelo vs Crawford.

“Let’s do it. You keep calling my name. If you want this, come get it,”