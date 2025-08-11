European Underage Medal Winners Collide In The Pros

JP Promotions’ New Dawn card will play host to an interesting battle of underage European medal winners.

Paul Ryan and Edward Donovan will meet in an already anticipated battle of former underage standouts.

Donovan, the younger brother of soon-to-be world title challenger Paddy Donovan, claimed European Schools honours in his teens, while Ryan enjoyed European Youth success.

They now trade leather in the pros in what is an out-of-the-blue crossroads clash.

Both fighters go into the fight on the back of defeat and will be looking to get back on track in terms of titles and progression.

25-year-old Limerick man Donovan lost to Craig O’Brien in BUI Celtic action last year, while Dublin’s Ryan, 26, makes his Dublin debut on the back of a WBC Grand Prix defeat.

The clash solidifies the all-Irish theme that props up the show and joins Dave Ryan vs Tony McGylnn, Peter Carr vs Seanie Murray on the list of domestics on the bill.