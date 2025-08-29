Pop Star Looks, Prizefighter Ambition – Paul Loonam Going in One Direction

It’s more right direction than One Direction for Paul Loonam at the 3Arena come September 5.

The Offaly boxer steps into the arena spotlight when he populates the undercard of Michael Conlan’s homecoming, having been made aware that he will grace the same venue as pop stars such as One Direction, he is determined to hit the right note.

Considering he won the BUI Celtic title by defeating Myles Casey last time out, a clash with Jake Pollard looks like a keep busy outing. However, the fact it plays out in the 3Arena on a Michael Conlan undercard adds a degree of stardust and Loonam plans to shine in the added spotlight.

“Even my sister couldn’t believe it,” Loonam laughed when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “She said she’s had a One Direction ticket for the 3Arena before – and now she has one for my fight!

“It’s a great opportunity that I’m going to take with both hands,” he adds “It’s a step up in terms of venue, I’m working alongside a big promoter in the UK and Europe, so it’s nice to get the feel for the big-time boxing.”

Not quite as loud as the music acts that grace the venue, but a very grateful Loonam is bringing a crowd and does expect them to make noise.

“There’ll be six or seven buses from Tullamore heading up,” he revealed. “It’s the most tickets I’ve ever sold for a fight. Everyone wants to support me, especially after the hard times my family has been through. It’ll be a massive boost for me and the family to have that support in the 3Arena.”

The JB Promotions man has faced and defeated Pollard already in his young career but is adamant their September 5 clash isn’t an easy one and is promising focus and a performance.

“I fought Jake in my third pro fight. He’s a lovely lad, a good fighter, but I’ll have to be on my A-game. Hopefully I’ll show the improvements I’ve made since our first meeting. It’s not an easy fight – he put a man down just last weekend – so I can’t take anything for granted.”

