WATCH Saturday’s National Elite Championship Action
Irish fight fans were served up a National Elite Championships taster on Friday night.
The blue ribbon amateur tournament made a welcome return with four-fight fights at the National Stadium.
There is a lot more to sink your teeth into today with two action-packed sessions playing out at the home of Irish boxing.
You can watch the fights taking place today via TG’s Youtube below:
September 18th
Quarter-finals (12pm)
50kg Nicole Hayes (Togher) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)
63.5kg Jordan Moore (Dublin Docklands) V John McConnell (Holy Trinity)
63.5kg Jamie Long (Muskerry) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)
63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O
63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O
67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)
67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) V Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway)
67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) V Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D)
67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) v Barry O ‘Connor 9Northside)
86kh Kane Tucker (Emerald A) V Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)
September 18th
QUARTER FINALS (4pm)
57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Adam Hession (Monivea)
57kg Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)
57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda)
92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Jack Divine (Springtown)
92+kg Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)
92+kg Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)
92+kg Phil Brophy (Angels) V Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D)