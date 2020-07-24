‘No backward steps’ – Luzoho Quinn rematch ruled out







Been there done that, that’s the approach Team Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] are taking when it comes to former foe Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)].

Luzoho this week laid out his Quinn intentions, telling Irish-boxing.com that he wanted a repeat as soon as possible.

The Congolese Dub’ claimed he didn’t come into, what turned out to be an enthralling six round fight in full health, and as a result didn’t perform to his optimum, while still remaining adamant he won.

The comments upset Crumlin BC graduate, Quinn, who felt he had a good relationship and indeed the respect of his fellow entertainer.

It seemed to tee things up nicely for a rematch of a quality clash with a bit of added spice.

However, Stephen Sharpe of Boxing Ireland, who manages the Dubliner, explained there are bigger and better things in the pipeline.

Quinn, who like Luzoho hasn’t fought since that March 2019 National Stadium hosted bout, could fight for a title in his next outing according to Sharpe.

The manager and promoter doesn’t see any value in a Luzoho return and said it won’t be happening. He also indicated Quinn hadn’t time to get into peak shape for their March 2019 meeting.

“Martin Quinn will hopefully be fighting for a title next time he fights, no back steps, keep moving forward,” Sharpe said.

“Francy has a great team around him, no doubt they will keep him busy. Martin will fight on the next Celtic Clash, just received some dates from Len today.

“Also it’s important to realise Martin is a lightweight, mind you he struggled to make light-welter for the fight against Francy. In fairness Martin didn’t do too bad for a two week camp considering there was two weeks gap between the two weeks he trained.



“Unfortunately Martin versus Francy won’t be happening , makes absolutely no sense for Martin, titles or money get the attention, nothing else.”

Celtic Clash 11 looks likely to take place in Belfast this winter and by all accounts should be stacked with intriguing all Irish bouts.