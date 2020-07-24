David Oliver Joyce and Michael Conlan move into first all Irish world title fight pole







Jono Caroll believes it will happen at super featherweight, if things fall into place for either Dennis Hogan and Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan they could be the history makers and with if given the right opportunities it wouldn’t be a massive surprise for Jason Quigley and Luke Keeler to break new ground.

However, it now appears the most likely duo to participate in a historic first all Irish world title fight is Davey Oliver Joyce and Michael Conlan.

Granted neither have a world strap and some big wins have to be registered before it becomes a real option, but Irish-boxing.com has been lead to believe matching the pair in a world title fight is part of MTK’s longer term plans.

The pathway to a possible West Meath Antrim meeting became a little clearer as Conlan was ranked by the WBO at super bantamweight this week.

The Belfast man, who returns to the ring on August 15 in London, was due to fight for the featherweight version of the World Boxing Organisation’s strap at the Feile in August, but for the pandemic to ruin those plans.

The Top Rank fighter has since moved from #1 in the featherweight rankings to #3 in the super bantamweight listings – and is in pole position to challenge the winner of Stephen Fulton and Angelo Leo, who it’s believed will be mandated to fight for the vacant strap.

That world title fight could happen as early as December, but is more likely to take place in New York in March.

If ‘DOJ’ continues to be victorious in the mean time, he will maintain is WBO ranking – the Athy BC graduate is currently #8 with organisation – and will thus be eligible for Conlan to defend voluntarily against.

The news makes the Pete Taylor trained fighter’s meeting with the tricky Romanian Ionut Baluta set for August 25 and Wakefield all the more important.

‘The Punisher’ puts his WBO European ranking title on the line against the super bantamweight that shocked TJ Doheny earlier this year knowing a win will move him a step closer to history.

TJ Doheny is a proven world level fighter at the weight and could prove another option, although he isn’t currently ranked by the WBO.

Tyrone McCullagh is also planning a return to super bantamweight and will be hoping to move into the world conversation.