Jono Carroll and Carl Frampton to make history? ‘King Kong’ predicts first all Irish world title fight







Jono Carroll believes super featherweight could be weight division to produce the ever first all Irish world title fight.

It’s not that ‘King Kong’ believes 130lbs division is packed with world level talent, more he can foresee a scenario where he challenges Carl Frampton for a world title.

Carroll, Frampton, Anthony Cacace and John Joe Nevin all have world rankings at the weight, Michael Conlan could populate the weight in the future and Eric Donovan could enter the picture if he defeats Zelfa Barrett for a ranking title on August 14.

However, speak it into existence advocate, Carroll, seems focused on ‘The Jackal’ and wonders if those he has had spats with, Nevin and Donovan, will reach world title level.

The former IBF world title challenger told Irish-boxing.com: “Super featherweight is definitely has the potential to be the first weight [to host] an all Ireland world title fight.

“I couldn’t imagine I’d see John Joe Nevin or Eric Donovan even in the frame for world titles, never mind in a fight with me,” he adds before selling the idea of a Dublin – Belfast meeting with former two weight world champion Carl Frampton.

“I think me and Carl is a big fight. It’s an absolute barn burner. The fact that he is from Belfast and I’m from Dublin just makes it that bit more exciting. It brings the whole country together. It would be a fantastic show.”

For any Frampton clash to be a world title fight, the Belfast fighter would have to come through an proposed August 8 stay busy bout and go on to dethrone WBO world champ Jamel Herring.

The noted entertainer would then look to persuade one of Ireland’s greatest to risk his legacy in an all Irish clash.

The Dubliner, who will keep busy against Maxi Hughes on an August 11 #MTKFightCard, believes he is two fights away from a second world title tilt regardless.

Indeed, he would love a shot at Top Ranks Herring if he retains his title against Frampton later in the year.

“I feel very close to a world title shot. Maybe two more fights away. Before lockdown I was thinking two fights, but because of it I am thinking maybe three now.

“I will have this next one with Hughes, then on to a world level and a world title fight after that.

“I would love to fight Jojo Diaz and if Carl doesn’t beat Herring, Jamel Herring, I’d love a fight with him.”

The 28-year-old southpaw was hoping to go into a big fight post stopping Scott Quigg earlier this year.

The pandemic put paid to those plans and as a result the former Prizefighter winner faces tick over action at the LS-Live.

The Finglas native faces two time British title challenger Maxi Hughes, not the worst opponent considering the circumstances, but not one that will move you closer to a world title shot.

Carroll is understanding and rather than be left frustrated he delighted to just to have a date.

“I am pretty happy alright, I am just happy to be kept busy. It’s uncertain right now, as to when people will be fighting. Even fighters who had dates canceled because of the lockdown don’t even know when they will be out next, so I am just happy. I feel privileged I am just getting out in the first place,” he adds before discussing Hughes.

“I am happy with Hughes and the level he is at. It’s a behind closed doors fight it’s not for anything big, big money or for titles. It’s basically just MTK keeping me busy, keeping me focused, keeping me on point, keeping my weight down and so on.

“I am quite happy just to stay sharp, stay switched on mentally and physically until a massive fight comes along.”