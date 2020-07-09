Kick in the teeth – Cacace title defence postponed due to dental issue







Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] won’t make the first defence of his title on BT Sports Summer Series.

The Belfast super featherweight was scheduled to fight Leon Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] on the Frank Warren promoted, BT Sports broadcast card.

However, ‘The Apache’ has been forced out through injury and the card will now be topped by a heavyweights Joe Joyce and Michael Wallisch.

Irish-boxing.com had understood the domestic title holder had an abscess and as a result July 25 was unlikely, but there was hope Cacace would be ready for the August 20 or August 29 card.

That’s no longer the case as Warren announced five full cards this morning and the title fight he officially announced last month didn’t appear.

Some who have followed the 31-year-old’s career may lament another Cacace hard luck story, but having the title and a Frank Warren contract now afford the Pat Magee managed fighter the luxury of injury.

Frank Warren confirmed the fight will be postponed rather than cancelled and Cacace Woodstock will happen later in the year.

Speaking with regard to Cacace and the fight Frank Warren said: “Originally Anthony Cacace was due to fight Lyon Woodstock on our second show, but Anthony has a slight dental issue he needs to take care of. That fight is still signed, it’ll just happen a little later than we anticipated. Fans can still look forward to that fight later this year.