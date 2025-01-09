Former BUI Celtic Champ Next for Callum Walsh on top of Stacked Irish Card

It’s not an Irish fight on top of a Madison Square Garden St Patrick’s week bill for Callum Walsh but still a test against a fighter with plenty of Irish previous.

There had been rumour the Cork light middleweight would contest against a fellow Irish man when he makes his return to the famous venue this March – and the likes of Craig O’Brien and Tyrone McKenna had called him out.

However, he faces a Scot Irish fans are more than familiar with.

The UFC-aligned boxer billed as the ‘fastest rising star in world boxing’ shares the squared circle with Dean Sutherland.

‘Deadly’ won the Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic Title by defeating Keane McMahon back in 2019 and has been on the Irish radar since.

The 26-year-old has since gone on to win world youth honours and claimed the BBBofC Celtic title in his last fight.

He represents a tricky opponent for the Cobh native and another positive step up the ladder.

Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty fights Dajuan Calloway from Warrenville Heights, Ohio live on the 360 Promotions promoted UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill.

Former world title challenger ‘Fearless’ Feargal McCrory also appears in a very interesting fight with Brandon Benitez over ten rounds.