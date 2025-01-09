Repeat or Revenge – Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin Co Main at MSG

The rematch is on.

Kevin Cronin and Emmet Brennan will renew acquaintances in a high-profile clash in New York.

The pair will bring the Dublin – Kerry sporting rivalry back to the ring when trade leather on 360 Promotions Callum Walsh topped Madison Square Garden St Patrick’s week card.

It’s massive reward for both the pairs willingness to take risks early and the all action display they produced at the 3Arena in September.

The first encouther was of such quality that there were immediate fan calls for a rematch. The fact the likes of Dana White questioned the scoring ensured another core rematch ingredient.

The bout will co main event the historic venue alongside Callum Walsh’s UFC Fight Pass broadcast clash with Dean Sutherland.

The fact the rematch of an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year nominated bout will play out over 10 rounds indicates the Irish title could be on the line.

A press release confirmed: “Fighting in the ten-round co-main event, super welterweights Emmet Brennan, (5-0, 1KO) of Dublin, Ireland and Kevin ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ Cronin, (8-2-1,4 KOs) of County Kerry, Ireland, will face-off in a rematch from their hotly contested clash won by Cronin at the 3Arena event on September 20, 2024.”