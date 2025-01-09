Promotional Pathway – Padraig McCrory’s New Career Move

Padraig McCrory will be seen promoting and not just knocking out boxers in the near future.

The Belfast favourite has established Hammer Promotions and confirmed his first show in incoming.

The active super middleweight will make his promotional bow when he brings a ‘Showdown’ card to the Devinish – a venue he fought in twice early in his career – in April.

It’s the latest step along the boxing business path for the 36-year-old after he moved into management in 2023.

McCrory has helped the likes of Ger Hughes, Owen O’Neill and Teo Allen as well as signing exciting prospect Jack McGivern recently.

It’s understood ‘The Hammer’, who was last seen in the ring defeating Leonard Carrillo at the SSE Arena, won’t swap the gloves for the suit and tie just yet and will continue to fight.

It remains to be seen who will populate his debut promotion.