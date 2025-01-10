Eddie Hearn Believes Mental Shauna O’Keefe Is Big Stage Ready

Shauna O’Keefe revealed Eddie Hearn thinks she is both mad and ready for some big fights.

The Tipperary boxer got the Irish boxing year off to a positive start by claiming victory on a high profile show in Australia on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old navigated a massive step and defied the bookie’s odds by defeating the previously undefeated Taylah Gentzen on her home turf over 10 rounds.

The bout played out live on DAZN, to a world wide audience as well as in front of the influential Eddie Hearn.

Speaking to IFL TV after, O’Keefe revealed the Matchroom CEO was impressed by her display and somewhat bemused by her personality!

“I met him after I got out of the ring. He came up and shook my hand and said ‘well done and that it was a brilliant performance’. He said ‘you’re mental, mad’. He thought I was off my head because I just go in for the kill and I don’t really care,” she revealed.

“He thought it was a good performance and he said I announced myself on the world stage and said this is exactly where you need to be.”

O’Keefe was of a similar opinion. She believes such a display on the platform provided by Matchroom and DAZN has allowed her to progress her career to the next level.

“I believe I announced myself onto the world stage. That was the platform I needed to showcase what I can do.

“I’ve been saying for a year, that I know I’m good enough to be on that stage. I’ve been watching Matchroom cards every weekend, watching fighters, and no disrespect, saying that I should be on the cards and that I believe I’m better than them. I got to show it last night and I’m finally where I deserve to be.”

There was a degree of controversy surrounding the scoring of the fight. Many believed the Munster puncher was a clear winner, especially considering she scored a knockdown during proceedings. However, her victory only came via split decision.

“The first card went to her. The second one went a bit wider to me and then I thinking ‘if they give this third one to her.. you better shout Browne’,” she comments.

“I was ready to erupt. The fact it went split… Eddie even said to me that she’d be lucky if he gave her two rounds.. but I won’t hum and haw about it. I got the W on an away card against girl on her home turf. Thats huge and I’ll cherish that W. I was completely underrated and that made it even better. No one expected me to deliver what I delivered.”