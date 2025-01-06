‘All About Me’ – Shauna O’Keefe Ready to Show World Level Credentials as She Steps Up Down Under

Shauna O’Keefe says it’s all about her this Wednesday as she takes a massive step up Down Under.

The big punching Tipperary star kicks off the year for Irish boxers as she populates a massive Dazn broadcast, Tazman promoted, Gold Coast hosted bill on Wednesday.

The Clonmel BC graduate fights over 10 rounds for the first time as she takes on a fellow undefeated boxer in Taylah Gentzen on the big Jai Opetaia – David Nyika bill.

O’Keefe appears to be brought in as an opponent for the home fighter and Australian lightweight champion but claims she will make proceedings all about her.

The confident and ambitious Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year nominee says she will show her world-level credentials on the first big boxing event of the year.

“It’s a privilege to be part of such a massive card I’m ready to showcase what impact I’m going to have on world level on January 8,” she said.

“[Taylah Gentzen] has a great record but to be honest it’s all about me and what I’m going to do. My coach has done his research I put my faith in him. I just have to show up and do the job.”

The southpaw has been working with Rod Julian for the last six months and believes it’s a trainer fighter link up that will deliver success.

“Every single fight I’m improving an adding to my arsenal. Since I’ve been with Rod I haven’t got one black eye. I’m barely getting hit in my fights. We are the best duo and after we win a European title this year we’ll bring a world title back to this gym, 100 percent.”