‘Never Give Up’ – WWE Superstar John Cena Sends Message to Irish Boxer

Thomas O’Toole goes into his latest fight with words of inspiration from a WWE superstar ringing in his ear.



John Cena sent the ‘Connemara Kid’ a good luck message ahead of his return to Boston next month.



The man behind the ‘You Can’t See Me’ catchphrase was made aware of O’Toole by a mutual acquaintance and has been impressed by their shared ‘never give up mantra’.



As a result, he sent the light heavyweight prospect a video message which he shared on social media.

Addressing the message O’Toole revealed the wrestler was always an inspiration to him.

“Growing up I never looked up to many “famous” people. But this man helped shape the way I live my life. Hustle, loyalty, respect and above all else hard work.

“I recently found out that the venue I’m headlining next month which I also headlined in august, John Cena wrestled at, back when it was called the Roxy. A different type of venue now but still the same history.

“I see the kids that I inspire now. Well this man inspired me. And he was inspired by men before his time.

“It takes time and a lot of work but to everyone striving for success keep going and don’t forget. Never give up.”

The 27-year-old Celtic Eagles graduate fights for the first time this year on February 8. The southpaw steps up as he faces American ‘Pitbull’ James Perkins over 10 rounds at the Royale Nightclub, Boston.