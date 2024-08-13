Olympic Federation of Ireland raised concerns about Daina Moorehouse’s defeat with IOC

The Olympic Federation of Ireland asked the IOC to review Daina Moorehouse’s controversial Olympic exit.

The Wicklow starlet suffered last 16 defeat at the gloves of France’s Wassila Lkhadiri in Paris. The reverse prompted anger among pundits and fans alike, while Team Ireland were visibly shocked by the scoring when it was announced.

Speaking in the Olympic Village and in the immediate aftermath High Performance Head Coach Zaur Antia said: “If you have eyes, you know, every round was 5-0.”

The Olympic Federation of Ireland felt ‘something wasn’t quite right’ and revealed today that they raised concerns with the International Olympic Committee.

Chief executive Peter Sherrard told RTE: “We provided the data analytics that our analysts had taken down from the fight and asked that they review that as part of the assessment that the boxing Task Force does.

“We do feel that in our case, something wasn’t quite right, but unfortunately that sometimes is boxing.”

Sherrard’s comments came before news broke that one of the judges for Moorehouse’s fight was removed from the Games before the medal stages.

Speaking directly after the defeat, the 22-year-old ‘Pocket Rocket’ said: “You know when you’re getting beaten, but I definitely didn’t feel like I was losing,” said Moorehouse, who was up on three cards after the first round.

“I knew they [the home crowd] were going to boo me. I knew there would have been screams for her, but I just knew if I performed and took it out of the judges’ hands that I would have got the decision.

“I definitely feel like I didn’t take any big shots, even the shots I did take were just stupid jabs, or like a stupid little hook over the top. I pushed on in that third round thinking surely I have this. I just went for it.”