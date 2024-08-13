MOST VIEWED – Kellie Harrington tops latest RTE charts

A massive audience of 1.4 million tuned to watch Kellie Harrington win Olympic gold.

The Olympic final, in which the Dubliner defeated China’s Wenlu to win back-to-back Olympic gold and make history, was consumed by a massive audience on RTÉ 2.



The lightweight win at Roland Garros. was the biggest hitter in terms of TV attraction and the most-watched event across both RTÉ television and the RTÉ Player over the course of the games.





Rashidat Adeleke’s 400m final, Daniel Wiffin’s bronze-medal finish in the 1500m swimming competition, Rhys McClenegan’s gold-medal win in the pommel horse final and the 400m women’s relay in athletics followed suit.



Adeleke’s fourth place finish in the 400m final was viewed by over 926,000 people, while 910,000 tuned in to watch the 400m women’s relay final. Mona McSharry’s bronze-medal swim, which peaked at 621,000 viewers, and Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan’s back-to-back Olympic-winning performance in the lightweight rowing was seen by an audience of 429,000.



The RTÉ Player clocked a total of 7.2 million streams of the Olympic Games, with Harrington’s gold medal win once again coming in as the most-watched event.



Olympics content on RTÉ’s social channels amassed 90 million views.RTÉ Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett said the engagement levels were “unprecedented for the world’s greatest sporting event and RTÉ was privileged to play a part in that across all platforms”.