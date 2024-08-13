Natural Progression – James McGivern ready to ‘kickstart’ his career

James McGivern is ready to start making serious boxing headway after getting some serious promotional backing.

A knockout of the year contender, registered in Belfast’s SSE Arena earlier this year, prompted Queensberry to place a contract in front of the St George’s graduate.

The Jason Quigley-managed BUI Celtic champion was delighted to sign and is confident he now has the platform from which to ‘kickstart’ his career.

The highly-decorated former amateur star – a 15-time Irish National Champion – had been making steady pro progress since turning over but had called for a promoter to help him level up – and now he has one.

“Signing with Frank Warren and Queensberry is a dream come true really,” said the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist. “When I was young as a boxer, Frank was one of the biggest and still is the biggest promoter that was ever around. He has had some of the greatest fighters with him, both in the UK and the world.

“To be in a stable like this is only going to stand me in a good stead and it is exactly what I need now in my career going forward. I need good promotion now because I have served my time and done my apprenticeship as a professional boxer.

“Now I can kick on and start making some real headway.

“I don’t think my last fight could have gone any better. It was like having a trial for a football team, almost. It felt like I scored a hat-trick with one of them being an overhead kick!

“It was the perfect time to pull a performance like that out of the bag. Everyone in boxing circles in Ireland knows what I can do and that is the sort of standard I fight.”