Flight Gate Over – Darragh Foley is on his way to Ireland or Pierce O’Leary fight

Crisis averted!

Darragh Foley is en route to Ireland and will be ready to fight Pierce O’Leary in Belfast next week.

‘Super’ told Irish-boxing.com on Sunday morning that he would pull out of the eagerly anticipated Belfast Brawl bout if he wasn’t on a plane to Ireland by Monday.

The Australian-based Dubliner wanted to come home early this week to give himself the best chance to get win the Dublin derby and was upset Queensberry, who promote the June 28 SSE Arena hosted TNT broadcast event, hadn’t booked him transport.

Indeed, he issued a ‘no flight no fight’ ultimatum to Queensberry on Sunday. Noises out of the Frank Warren-run promotional company suggested they didn’t want to commit to a plane ticket until a contract was signed, although Team Foley argues the no-flight policy was all part of a ploy to get their man an advantage.

Regardless, Foley has taken action into his own hands and booked his and his team’s tickets.

The 35-year-old southpaw is set to land in Dublin on Tuesday.

Speaking online he said: “I like that old saying Don’t wait for your ship to come into port, swim out and reach it. If you want something done right in life sometimes you’ve just got to do it yourself. I’m not rocking up a week out, jet lagged as f**k. I’m here to win, I’m here to fight. I’m flying out Monday night like I said I was.”