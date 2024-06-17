Padraig McCrory drops Queensberry name as he declares ‘I haven’t gone away’

‘I haven’t gone away’.

That’s Padraig McCrory’s message to Irish fight fans as he reveals a new plan of action.

Debate has ragged with regard to ‘The Hammer’s’ future ever since he suffered defeat to Edgar Berlanga in February.

The 35-year-old fueled discussion by hinting he may hang them up. However, speaking in Belfast this week he not only confirmed he is fighting on, he outlined a new short-term plan.

The popular Belfast fighter wants to test his body and mindset in a fight of note on August 3 before trying a top-table move again.

Not long after a sit-down meeting with Conlan Boxing boss Jamie Conlan, McCrory said: “Ideally I’d like to be out on August 3, test myself see where I’m at before rolling the dice against one of the big names in the division.

“Jamie’s have conversations about different names at super middleweight and about fighting them later in the year. There’s still options there.”

McCrory had initially hoped to fight Luke Keeler on a Conlan Boxing card that includes Tyrone McKenna and Caoimhin Agyarko but the Ballyfermot man won’t be fit and ready for August.

That may work out ‘The Hammer’ as he takes an ease your way back into proceedings bout before exploring bigger options.

“There is a plan in place,” he assures. “There’s been one or two British names spoke about. We are here today, this is a Queensberry press conference I don’t think you’d have to look too much further than their stable. The likes of Zack Potter down the line makes sense but I want to see where I’m at physically and mentally first. So August 3 in a decent test would be the ideal scenario for me.”

Reflecting on retirement talk, the Dee Walsh trained former IBO title holder says he had discussed calling it a day, particularly with himself, but deep down he knew he’d climb through the ropes again.

“We are still here. I haven’t gone away. I’ve had a few deep conversations with myself but I feel like I still have more to give. I’ve been a pro seven years, 19 fights, only two or three of them have been hard fights, I’ve low mileage and I’ve more to give.

“I weighed up the pros and cons of boxing, what I can gain from it, and what I can give to it. I never really thought I was going to retire but it was a question I needed to ask myself. I joked with a few outlets to spread rumour but I don’t think I was ever really close to it.”