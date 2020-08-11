Herring-Frampton winner? JoJo Diaz? – Jono Carroll outlines targets







Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] wants big fights – and that could mean the first ever all-Irish world title fight.

Carroll believes super featherweight could be the weight division to produce such a fight and, specifically, he can foresee a scenario where he challenges Carl Frampton for a world title.

Carroll, Frampton, Anthony Cacace, and John Joe Nevin all have world rankings at the weight, Michael Conlan could populate the division in the future and Eric Donovan could enter the picture if he defeats Zelfa Barrett for a ranking title this weekend.

However, speak-it-into-existence advocate, Carroll, seems focused on ‘The Jackal’ and wonders if those he has had spats with, Nevin and Donovan, will reach world title level.

The former IBF world title challenger who fights Maxi Hughes in Wakefield tomorrow night told Irish-boxing.com that “super featherweight is definitely has the potential to be the first weight [to host] an all Ireland world title fight.”

“I couldn’t imagine I’d see John Joe Nevin or Eric Donovan even in the frame for world titles, never mind in a fight with me,” he adds before selling the idea of a Dublin v Belfast meeting with former two-weight world champion Frampton.

“I think me and Carl is a big fight. It’s an absolute barn burner. The fact that he is from Belfast and I’m from Dublin just makes it that bit more exciting. It brings the whole country together. It would be a fantastic show.”

For any Frampton clash to be a world title fight, the Belfast fighter would have to come through Darren Traynor this weekend and go on to dethrone WBO world champ Jamel Herring.

Noted entertainer Carroll would then look to persuade one of Ireland’s greatest to risk his legacy in an all-Irish clash.

Regardless of Frampton, Carroll believes he is two fights away from a second world title tilt regardless.

Indeed, he would love a shot at Top Rank’s Herring if he retains his title against Frampton later in the year.

“I feel very close to a world title shot. Maybe two more fights away. Before lockdown I was thinking two fights, but because of it I am thinking maybe three now.

“I will have this next one with Hughes, then on to a world level and a world title fight after that.

“I would love to fight JoJo Diaz and if Carl doesn’t beat Herring, Jamel Herring, I’d love a fight with him.”