Steal The Show – Ireland’s Top Prospect aims for perfect performance







Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] is planning to outshine big name stars Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan when he trades leather on Saturday night.

The young emerging talent takes on a to-be-confirmed opponent live on BT Sport and ESPN+ this weekend at the York Hall.

He provides support for Olympic medal winner Conlan and former two-weight world champion Frampton, but plans to outshine the stars to leave his name on the lips of fight fans on either side of the Atlantic.

The stylish 21-year-old told Irish-boxing.com that “this is exciting, to be on such a big platform with so many great fighters. My plan is just to put on a perfect performance and to steal the show once again.”

“It’s great to have a date. I’m very excited and I’m really looking forward to put on a show on 15 August.”

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the Andy Lee-trained fighter’s first outing in 2020.

Donovan, who has been matched with progression in mind to date, is preparing for six rounds and isn’t overly concerned as to who mans the away corner.

“I’m not sure of my opponent yet, but I’m ready for any size and style of fighter. Big or small, boxer or fighter. I prepared well I’m happy where my camp is going and I’m ready for whatever fighter that gets in the ring with me.”

The OLOL graduate was being relatively fast tracked. Three fights in three months earned him a break – and he was set to show the wider public what the hype is about with a clash on Michael Conlan’s annual St Patrick’s Day Madison Square Garden visit.

The pandemic scuppered that fight and Donovan got a longer break than expected.

“It’s a setback with this global pandemic, but I’ve kept in the gym. I’m listening to my coaches, I kept fit and healthy. I couldn’t wait to get this date and get back out there and do what I love to do.”

‘The Real Deal’ has been training alongside his brother Edward and brother-in-law Jason Harty during lockdown.

Both, like him, are decorated underage operators, both now signed to Frank Warren and both are on the verge of announcing debut dates, he reveals.

“Edward has turned pro with Frank Warren, he’s in great shape. He has been training every day with me and my brother-in-law Jason Harty. We’ve been sparring a lot and kept each other in good nick, both of them will have fight news soon.”

