Southpaw switch no problem for Pierce O’Leary







Your first big fight and the opponent is switched to a southpaw less than a week out.

It’s the stuff of nightmares for a prospect but Pierce O’Leary [4(1)-0] is completely unfazed.

The Dublin light welterweight takes on Jacob Quinn [4(0)-0] over six rounds, his first fight at this distance, tomorrow night in Wakefield.

Rangy Huddersfield lefty Quinn came in as O’Leary’s opponent last week, replacing initial orthodox foe Harry Limburn.

A strong amateur formerly, ‘Big Bang’ has no problems with the late change.

O’Leary explained how “I have had nine hard weeks of top training, plus the work I’ve done during the lockdown.”

“I’ve been sparring all different types of fighting styles, so I am more than ready for this and I am fully switched on.”

“It’s going to be a six round fight, and I believe it will suit me better than four rounds.”

The inner-city Dub is building quickly, with this his fifth fight in ten months – despite a global pandemic.

O’Leary is keen to keep building and outlined how “once I get the win with a very impressive performance I hope it leads me onto big cards to show everyone what I have, and to keep building my stock.”

“It might feel a bit similar to a spar, but you’ve got to switch on at all times. I’m excited about it because even though my fans are not there, I know they’re going to be tuned in at home on ESPN+ or IFL TV.”

O’Leary v Quinn will open up the YouTube-streamed card tomorrow which features further Irish representation in headliner Jono Carroll and Sean McComb.