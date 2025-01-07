Eddie Hearn Plots New Katie Taylor to Croke Park Plan

Eddie Hearn says he will open discussions with the GAA over the next few weeks in a bid to deliver Croke Park for Katie Taylor.

The Dublin stadium is back on the agenda after Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano for the second time in front of a record Netflix audience in Texas late last year.

Surprisingly, Serano’s team, MVP have made the a lot of noise with regard to a Jones Road fight night, going as far as to suggest Jake Paul will ask Donald Trump to get it over the line.

Matchroom CEO, Hearn has always been keen but has warned he may need help from the GAA or the Irish government.

It appears he will open talks with both parties to see if he can secure the Irish Icon a fight at the stadium venue.

If Croke Park, which has been muted as a possible fight venue for a number of years is not achievable a big fight at the Sphere in Las Vegas would be the next option.

“There’s a couple of things she hasn’t done. One is Croke Park and the other is Las Vegas,” Hearn told Betfred.

“They’re two things that are on the bucket list for her and with Serrano three, I think we’d have the opportunity to do it at Croke Park. Whether we can make it happen is easier said than done, but we’ll certainly open those talks and see if it’s a possibility.”

A third instalment with Serrano seems the most likely next outing for the Bray star, although Hearn suggests there is another trilogy option.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

“Katie’s just always up for the biggest challenge. Whether that’s Amanda Serrano three or Chantelle Cameron three, they’re two big fights out there for her. Given the audience off the back of the Netflix show with Katie and Serrano, I think it’s likely we could see a third. I think we’d be up for that and these fights have given us two fight of the year contenders. They could fight ten times and we’d have ten fight of the year contenders. We’ll have to see what’s next and we’ll pick up those conversations in the next couple of weeks.””