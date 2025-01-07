Mayo’s Comeback Kid Flirts With Australian Title Success After Ending 11 Year Ring Sabatical

Michelle Lynch nearly completed the comeback of comebacks in 2024.

The Mayo boxer came to within touching distance of an Australian title victory Down Under in December.

Fighting in her first National Championships in 11 years the Australian-based boxer reached the 2024 Australian Elite Championships featherweight final.

The 31-year-old defeated Holly Perdikaris in the quarter-finals, Tina Gramatikova in the semis before suffering a narrow defeat to Julie Ramadan in the decider.

The achievement was made all the more impressive by the fact the Perth-based 57kg operator was operating at Elite level for the first time since 2013.

Lynch did contest some club shows when she laced them back up last year but her last top-end action came in the 2013 Irish Elite Championships.

The Boxing Australia competitor lost to Dearbhla Duffy at the National Stadium on a night the likes of Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington, Joe Ward, Sean McComb, Michaela Conlan and Jason Quigley all won Irish titles.

Speaking about the success online Lynch said: “This year has been nothing short of incredible, from putting the gloves back on for the first time after an 11 year absence in the sport to representing Boxing Australia at the Australian Nationals in Canberra. I had 3 tough fights in 3 days, 2 wins making it to the national final and losing out on a close split decision to VIC.”