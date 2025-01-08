Harrington, Walshs, Eagleson Included as Three High Performance Squads Named
COURTESY OF IABA
All 2024 National Elite champions will engage in High Performance training at the Boxing High Performance Unit housed at Sport Institute Ireland on the Sport Ireland Campus during this year.
In all, 50 boxers from 37 clubs will participate in High Performance training, across three squads.
The squads include Paris and Tokyo Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth medalists, as well as high-potential new entrants to the High Performance programme
National Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This new format of HP Senior Squad, Priority Development Athletes and Visiting Athletes recogniseds the breadth of potential in boxers trained in clubs throughout the Association. The structure enables the High Performance Unit to optimise the development opportunities available to athletes. Its an exciting system which will ensure that IABA continues it’s tradition of benchmark event podium finishes, as athletes in any of the squads may be selected for competition or training camp events”
Interim CEO, John Nangle, says “It’s important to recognise that many athletes have commitments outside High Performance. This 3 squad format allows athletes in 3rd level, trade-craft or vocational training to continue to pursue that learning. The structure also assists high performance athletes in employment to blend their training and working lives. “
HP Senior Squad: full time training
|W48
|Carleigh Irving , Oakleaf BC, Derry
|W50
|Daina Moorhouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
|W54
|Jenny Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin
|W57
|Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal
|W60
|Kellie Harrington, St Mary’s Tallaght
|W66
|Grainne Walsh, , St Mary’s Tallaght
|W70
|Lisa O’Rourke, Casterea BC, Roscomon
|W75
|Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC Roscommon
|W80+
|Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC, Wicklow
|M48
|Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast
|M51
|Sean Mari, Monkstown Dublin
|M54
|Patsy Joyce, Olympic Mullingar
|M57
|Jude Gallagher, 2 Castles Olympic, Tyrone
|M60
|Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh
|M63
|Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim Jason Nevin, Olympic Mullingar
|M67
|Darren O’Connor, Olympic Galway
|M71
|Aidan Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
|M80
|Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford
|M86
|Brian Kennedy, St.Brigid’s Edenderry
|M92
|Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
|M92+
|Martin McDonagh, Galway BC
HP Development Priority Squad: part-time weekly multi-session boxing technical training and eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.
|W48
|Ciara Walsh, Smithfield BC Dublin
|W52
|Amber Byrne, Arklow BC, Wicklow
|W54
|Chloe Gabriel, Dublin Docklands, Dublin
|W60
|Kellie McLoughlin, St Catherine’s BC Dublin
|W63
|Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork
|W75
|Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC, Mayo
|M51
|Clepson Dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
|M57
|Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC Meath Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC, Antrim
|M60
|Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
|M63
|Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin
|M71
|Bobby Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
|M75
|Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
|M80
|James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
|M92
|Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
|M92+
|Godstime Ide, Crumlin BC, Dublin
HP Visiting Athletes: part-time weekly training and eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable
|W50
|Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
|W52
|Nicole Clyde, Antrim
|W63
|Kaci Rock, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
|W80
|Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart L
|M48
|Padraig Downey, St John Bosco Antrim
|M51
|Adam McKenna, Holy Family, Drogheda
|M67
|Malo Davis, Monkstown, Dublin
|M75
|Taylor Guiney. St. Mary’s, Tallaght
|M92
|Nathan Ojo, Esker BC, Dublin