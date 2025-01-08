AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Harrington, Walshs, Eagleson Included as Three High Performance Squads Named

irishboxing

COURTESY OF IABA

All 2024 National Elite champions will engage in High Performance training at the Boxing High Performance Unit housed at Sport Institute Ireland on the Sport Ireland Campus during this year.

In all, 50 boxers from 37 clubs will participate in High Performance training, across three squads.

The squads include Paris and Tokyo Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth medalists, as well as high-potential new entrants to the High Performance programme

National Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This new format of HP Senior Squad, Priority Development Athletes and Visiting Athletes recogniseds the breadth of potential in boxers trained in clubs throughout the Association. The structure enables the High Performance Unit to optimise the development opportunities available to athletes. Its an exciting system which will ensure that IABA continues it’s tradition of benchmark event podium finishes, as athletes in any of the squads may be selected for competition or training camp events”

Interim CEO, John Nangle, says “It’s important to recognise that many athletes have commitments outside High Performance. This 3 squad format allows athletes in 3rd level, trade-craft or vocational training to continue to pursue that learning. The structure also assists high performance athletes in employment to blend their training and working lives. “

HP Senior Squad: full time training

W48Carleigh Irving , Oakleaf BC, Derry
W50Daina Moorhouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow                                        Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
W54Jenny Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin
W57Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast                                                 Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal
W60Kellie Harrington, St Mary’s Tallaght
W66Grainne Walsh, , St Mary’s Tallaght
W70Lisa O’Rourke, Casterea BC, Roscomon
W75Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC Roscommon
W80+Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC, Wicklow
M48Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast
M51Sean Mari, Monkstown Dublin
M54Patsy Joyce, Olympic Mullingar
M57Jude Gallagher, 2 Castles Olympic, Tyrone
M60Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway                                         Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh
M63Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim                          Jason Nevin, Olympic Mullingar
M67Darren O’Connor, Olympic Galway
M71Aidan Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast                                            Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
M80Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford
M86Brian Kennedy, St.Brigid’s Edenderry
M92Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
M92+Martin McDonagh, Galway BC

HP Development Priority Squad: part-time weekly multi-session boxing technical training and eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.

W48Ciara Walsh, Smithfield BC Dublin
W52Amber Byrne, Arklow BC, Wicklow
W54Chloe Gabriel, Dublin Docklands, Dublin
W60Kellie McLoughlin, St Catherine’s BC Dublin
W63Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork
W75Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC, Mayo
M51Clepson Dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
M57Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC Meath                                      Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC, Antrim
M60Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
M63Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin
M71Bobby Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
M75Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
M80James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
M92Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
M92+Godstime Ide, Crumlin BC, Dublin

HP Visiting Athletes: part-time weekly training and eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable

W50Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
W52Nicole Clyde, Antrim
W63Kaci Rock, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast
W80Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart L
M48Padraig Downey, St John Bosco Antrim
M51Adam McKenna, Holy Family, Drogheda
M67Malo Davis, Monkstown, Dublin
M75Taylor Guiney. St. Mary’s, Tallaght
M92Nathan Ojo, Esker BC, Dublin

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Carl Frampton’s World Title path fogs following WBO Mandatory order

Joe O'Neill

Frampton fans fume following BBC SPOTY snub

Joe O'Neill

All-Irish battle set for Belfast show

Joe O'Neill
x