Harrington, Walshs, Eagleson Included as Three High Performance Squads Named

COURTESY OF IABA

All 2024 National Elite champions will engage in High Performance training at the Boxing High Performance Unit housed at Sport Institute Ireland on the Sport Ireland Campus during this year.

In all, 50 boxers from 37 clubs will participate in High Performance training, across three squads.

The squads include Paris and Tokyo Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth medalists, as well as high-potential new entrants to the High Performance programme

National Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This new format of HP Senior Squad, Priority Development Athletes and Visiting Athletes recogniseds the breadth of potential in boxers trained in clubs throughout the Association. The structure enables the High Performance Unit to optimise the development opportunities available to athletes. Its an exciting system which will ensure that IABA continues it’s tradition of benchmark event podium finishes, as athletes in any of the squads may be selected for competition or training camp events”

Interim CEO, John Nangle, says “It’s important to recognise that many athletes have commitments outside High Performance. This 3 squad format allows athletes in 3rd level, trade-craft or vocational training to continue to pursue that learning. The structure also assists high performance athletes in employment to blend their training and working lives. “

HP Senior Squad: full time training

W48 Carleigh Irving , Oakleaf BC, Derry W50 Daina Moorhouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo W54 Jenny Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin W57 Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal W60 Kellie Harrington, St Mary’s Tallaght W66 Grainne Walsh, , St Mary’s Tallaght W70 Lisa O’Rourke, Casterea BC, Roscomon W75 Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC Roscommon W80+ Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC, Wicklow M48 Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast M51 Sean Mari, Monkstown Dublin M54 Patsy Joyce, Olympic Mullingar M57 Jude Gallagher, 2 Castles Olympic, Tyrone M60 Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway Rhys Owens, Erne BC, Fermanagh M63 Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim Jason Nevin, Olympic Mullingar M67 Darren O’Connor, Olympic Galway M71 Aidan Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast M80 Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford M86 Brian Kennedy, St.Brigid’s Edenderry M92 Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin M92+ Martin McDonagh, Galway BC

HP Development Priority Squad: part-time weekly multi-session boxing technical training and eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable.

W48 Ciara Walsh, Smithfield BC Dublin W52 Amber Byrne, Arklow BC, Wicklow W54 Chloe Gabriel, Dublin Docklands, Dublin W60 Kellie McLoughlin, St Catherine’s BC Dublin W63 Linda Desmond, Rylane BC, Cork W75 Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC, Mayo M51 Clepson Dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast M57 Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC Meath Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC, Antrim M60 Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin M63 Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin M71 Bobby Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin M75 Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands M80 James Whelan, Dublin Docklands M92 Wayne Rafferty, Dublin Docklands M92+ Godstime Ide, Crumlin BC, Dublin

HP Visiting Athletes: part-time weekly training and eligible for additional training opportunities, as applicable