Kellie Harrington Discusses Future After High Performance Training Squad Inclusion

Don’t call it a comeback. Kellie Harrington is back training with the High Performance but has no three-time Olympic ambitions.

Eyebrows were raised when the Darling of Dublin was named in the High Performance’s Senior Squad, which will train full-time at the Boxing High-Performance Unit housed at Sports Institute Ireland on the Sport Ireland Campus.

It prompted some to surmise Irish boxing’s only double Olympic gold medal winner had gone back on her decision to retire from international competition.

However, the Irish boxing legend says that isn’t quite the case.

The decorated St Mary’s star, who previously hinted she may compete in domestic competition, confirmed she won’t be targeting LA 2028, nor will she consider turning over and testing the pro waters.

“I’m back training with the Irish team but it’s hilarious because then once you tell someone you’re back training with the Irish team everyone is going ‘Kellie’s going pro’ or ‘Kellie’s doing the next Olympics,” she told the Irish Mirror before the High Performance Squad was announced.

“Kellie has absolutely no desire to go professional and you won’t see Kellie at the next Olympics!

“I’ve achieved so much and I’ve given 20 years to boxing and the last 8/10 years have been mentally very, very hard.

“Like, it’s my job and the work is hard. It’s draining, it’s demanding, I’ve done 20 years of it and it’s probably one of the most amazing jobs, because of the moments and while you are training for it, it’s great.

“I mean, you can’t wait to get to championships, you’re in the championship for your week-and-a-half and thinking ‘I can’t wait ’til this is over’.

“And that’s the way it is, you’re constantly putting pressure on yourself and wishing it away and as soon as it’s over wishing it back again.”