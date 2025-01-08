Dana Delivers – Thomas Carty Fights American Heavy in Madison Square Garden

Dana White has delivered on his promise and is set to hand Thomas Carty his American debut.

‘Definitely Carty’ declared the UFC boss when asked if he had an interest in Irish boxers after he helped promote a show with 360 Promotions at the 3Arena in September.

Speaking in Dublin, White, who is involved in the career of Cork’s Callum Walsh, stated he wanted the BUI Celtic Champion to provide support for the Rebel County light middleweight moving forward.



The American has remained true to his word and the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer will populate a massive UFC Fight Pass broadcast card in New York in March.

The big punching southpaw will make his American debut at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s weekend on the undercard of the latest outing of Walsh, who returns to the venue during Irish celebrations for the second year running.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Tomas Carty v Jay McFararlane, Vacant Celtic Heavyweight Title. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Tomas Carty celebrates.

It’s another big opportunity for the Paschal Collins trained fighter, who moved into double figures with a ninth stoppage win in Gibraltar in December, to spread the ‘No Carty No Party’ gospel.



Pre and post his latest victory, the Dillian Whyte managed big man had dropped the name of Matchroom heavyweight Johnny Fisher.



However, the fact ‘The Romford Bull’ only scrapped past veteran battler Dave Allen on the Usyk-Fury undercard suggests that’s not a fight Brit will risk taking soon.



Instead, the Celtic Warrior Gym southpaw will trade leather with Dajuan Calloway over eight rounds at the Mecca of Boxing.

American Calloway’s eight knockouts from 10 wins indicates he carries power and he has broken duck eggs across his career. However, he has lost on three occasions and Carty will be confident of victory against the 33-year-old.