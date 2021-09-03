‘I’m going to hurt him’ – Boxing Ireland fighter fires warning the way Deco Gerathty ahead of Czech fight

David Rajuili [12(3)-8(2)-1] says he will live up to the ‘danger man’ billing Irish-boxing.com gave him when he first penned a contract with Boxing Ireland when he faces Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] on an MSM-POL card at the Clarion Congress Hotel in the city of Ostrava, Czech Republic on Saturday night.

Upon teaming up with the people behind the Celtic Clash series, Irish-boxing.com surmised the German-based South African was signed to test some of Boxing Ireland’s lightweights and were informed he had the potential to be a banana skin.

However, going into a 12 round light welterweight fight with Geraghty this weekend. Rajuili warns he is a genuine threat and not a passable test.

In fact, the confident 32-year-old is predicting ‘Pretty Boy’ pain on the continent and says he is going all out to hurt the southpaw stylist.

“Expect a very strong, very fit and determined fighter coming to hurt their man,” he warns Irish boxing fans.

“I got called the “danger man “ in the first article by Irish-boxing.com so I’ll be living up to that!”

Rajuili respects what Geraghty brings to the table and suggests their meeting has Fight of the Year potential, especially if the talented Dub holds his feet up at light welterweight.

“I predict a good fight, if he doesn’t run you might even get a fight or the year kinda fight. He is coming with power so I definitely have to look out but I’m going in there to hurt him. If I said I’ll knock him out I’ll be lying, blowing steam up my ass, so I’m going to hurt him … you can make your own prediction on that statement.”

Make a statement and secure a win over an EU silver medal winner and a fighter that has fought on big TV cards and Rajuili believes he will change his career.

“As I mentioned, this will probably be the toughest fight in my career, also going up a division from lightweight, so to return with a win would certainly open up doors for me and get me going again. I’ve always seen myself in this international world stage of boxing so this is my chance to make my mark. I’m certain a win here will have people talking and interested in me.”

Some suggesting Declan Geraghty has a real tough one tomorrow night – but Pretty Boy is pretty confident.https://t.co/nBuJgwknkF@deco_geraghty #irishboxing — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) September 3, 2021

The former ABU and South African title challenger, who won of a number of WBF belts, understands a good performance will raise Irish interest and instantly see him linked with others from Ireland in and around the weight.

Yet he is adamant he is planning to give more than a good account of himself come Saturday – and predicts he will come to Ireland with a big scalp in his back pocket. He warns Geraghty he is an underdog with serious bite.

“I might be the underdog on paper and in people’s minds, even in Deco’s camp, but I didn’t sign this fight to participate or give a good performance I’m there to win and to put my family country on the map. I’m hoping after a win here I will get to mix it up with more of the great Irish boxers In Ireland. I plan to keep the Boxing Ireland flag flying and give the Irish fight fans great fights.”