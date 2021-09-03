Amateur Headline News News Top News of The Day 

Olympic heroes Harrington and Walsh guest on tonights Late Late Show

Jonny Stapleton

Two of Ireland’s boxing Olympic heroes will have a date with the Late Late tonight.

Tokyo 2020 gold medal winner Kellie Harrington and bronze medalist at the same tournament Aidan Walsh will both appear on RTE’s Late Late Show.

The boxers will be joined by Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty who each did Ireland proud at the games last month.

The athletes will chat to host Ryan Turbidy about what they have been getting up to since they arrived back from Japan and the heroes welcome they received.

The first Late Late of the new season and the first with a live audience in quite some time won’t be Harrington’s first. The lightweight has appeared and impressed previously.

The 32-year-old’s last appearance saw her progress from popular star to ‘National Treasure’ as she discussed working in St Vincent’s Hospital through COVID.

For Walsh it’s a Late Late debut and his first time on the popular and it has to be said influential show.

No doubt both fighters will be asked about their respective futures. Monkstown BC’s Walsh seems a dead cert to stay amateur, he has already discussed his Paris 2024 ambitions and has entered the upcoming National Elite Championships.

What path Harrington will take is less obvious. No doubt there will be pro offers put on the table but she too could also hold Paris ambitions.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

