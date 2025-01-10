Delicious ! Dream Debut for Deadly Donagh Keary

It’s as dreamy a dream debut can get for Donagh Keary.

The Newry native will make his pro bow on a platform many boxers well into their careers wish to box on.

The Rathfirland BC graduate’s first paid punch will be thrown in Madison Square Garden’s Theather ring, on a UFC Fight Pass broadcast card in front on Dana White and co – and he does all that on St Patrick’s week.

It’s an ideal start for the 20-year-old who only recently ditched the vest.

A press release shared this week confirmed: “featherweight Donagh Keary will make his pro debut in a four-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.”

Callum Walsh tops the heavily influenced Irish bill against Dean Sutherland. The massive rematch between Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin is co-main, while an intriguing fight for recent world title challenger Feargal McCrory and a heavyweight step up for Thomas Carty have also been announced.

Fan-friendly Keary started to deliver on his potential in recent years, winning numerous Irish titles en route to becoming an international.

However, at the start of the new Olympic cycle he elected to turn over.